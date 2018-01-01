Latest News And Web Hosting Review Namecheap

Share your valuable feedback, comments or suggestions on Web Hosting Review Namecheap
Hosting Review Namecheap
About Company – Hosting Review Namecheap
ICANN-Accredited Domain registrar, web hosting, and technology company
Key Selling Points
- 100% SLA for PremiumDNS customers, ensuring ultimate reliability, and award-winning support
Establishment: 2000
Headquarters: Los Angeles
Executive
- Founder & CEO: Richard Kirkendall
- CIO: Matt Russell
Data Centers: Equipped with redundant bandwidth providers, switches and routers to provide full redundancy at all levels within their network.
Services Offered: Domain Registration, PremiumDNS, SSL certificates
Hosting Plans
- Shared Hosting, Reseller Hosting, VPS Hosting, Dedicated Servers and Email Hosting
- Managed WordPress Hosting (EasyWP)
Other Services: Offered: WhoisGuard privacy protection service
WhoisGuard not available for TLDs that do not support privacy
Customers – Hosting Review Namecheap
No. of Customers:
- 3 million customers
- 10+ million domains under management
What for Customers?
- Cloud application platform uses Kubernetes container technology, which delivers fast website response, performance, and reliability as the site grows.
- Provides unparalleled levels of service, security, and support, and has been steadfast in customer satisfaction
- Secure Backups
- Affordable and Secure Hosting solutions
- High-Performance: Hosting solutions on fastest web servers from Dell, HP & Supermicro. Each server equipped with 16GB RAM, SSD with RAID protection and CloudLinux installed.
- Security: Scans servers continuously with Firewall, anti-malware, and anti-virus.
Support: 24.7.365 fast, experienced and full-fledged support team
Uptime: 99.9%
Money-back Guarantee: 14-day
Promotions
- (July 14, 2017) 20% Off on Domain Renewals, Hosting, SSL certificates, and email services and More at NameCheap (Coupon codes: FCDISCOUNT)
Full DNS redundancy/caching: DNS gets resolved fast with 17 fully redundant globally distributed Anycast locations.
Comprehensive Analytics: Customers will now be able to look up source country and record type for queried hostnames.
Namecheap works hard to provide unparallel services, security, and support. They strive to offer intuitive products at the most competitive prices in the business. Namecheap never shows clients with unwanted upsells or in-your-face advertising. Their goal is, to be honest, straightforward, friendly and helpful. And that's all. Namecheap sits right at the doorstep of the web, so they know how important a domain name can be for business. Their support staffers are among smartest, nicest people in the industry. In fact, every member of the Namecheap staff is skilled, well-trained and ready to help. Namecheap wants you – customers – to feel like rock stars and royalty, because that's what you are, as far as Namecheap concerned. Making customers happy is their top priority.
Namecheap as an organization believes deeply in privacy, security, freedom and equal treatment for all internet users. They are passionate about creating an environment that focuses on the customer. The Namecheap guarantee is the mark of excellence, a promise that you can buy and use products and services with confidence.
Namecheap offer products and services that were designed with the customer in mind. Their teams of experts are trained and ready to deliver top-notch support when it comes to domains, hosting, email, SSL and everything else they offer. Namecheap strives to make products accessible to the widest possible audience and guarantee that pricing will always be affordable. But Namecheap never compromises on quality or service levels in order to keep prices low.
Latest News – Hosting Review Namecheap
Sister Companies
- Names.club
- Tucows Interactive
- Hostopia